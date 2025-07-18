Oaxaca en Utah is hosting La Guelaguetza, a festival focused on the culture of the Mexican state of Oaxaca, on Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Kaysville. The photo is from the 2023 festival, also in Kaysville

Latino culture from Peru, Colombia and the Mexican state of Oaxaca will be the focus of several festivals and events this weekend.

The Peruvian Consulate in Salt Lake City is hosting a celebration Saturday to mark Peruvian independence from Spain at the Salt Lake City Public Safety Building, 475 S. 300 East in Salt Lake City. It goes from 10 a.m. to noon. The event comes early — independence day in the South American country is actually on July 28.

“Come dressed in red and white,” reads an announcement for the event, referencing the colors of the nation’s flags. “We want to see our community in the colors of our flag, to feel united and patriotic, to sing our national anthem and to celebrate with pride our independence.”

Viva Peru USA is hosting the Peruvian Festival Saturday at City Center Park at Center Street and 300 East in Orem. It goes from 11 a.m. to midnight and will feature traditional Peruvian music and folkloric dancing and other Latino music as well as Peruvian food and more.

“Peru arrives to Utah County in all its splendor with traditions, music, amazing dances, fiesta and delicious food,” reads an announcement for the event.

The Peruvian Consulate in Salt Lake City is holding a celebration to mark Peruvian independence on Saturday, July 19. The photo featuring the Peruvian flag comes from the 2024 celebration. | Peruvian Consulate in Salt Lake City

The food, dancing and colorful clothing of the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca will be the focus of the La Guelaguetza 2025, organized by Oaxaca en Utah and now in its fifth year. It goes from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday and will be held at Heritage Park, 250 N. Fairfield Road in Kaysville.

Oaxaca has one of the most concentrated Indigenous populations in Mexico, and the Guelaguetza celebrations are a major annual event each July in the state.

“La Guelaguetza, meaning ‘offering’ in the Zapotec language, is a remarkable celebration of diversity and unity. It brings together Indigenous communities from the surrounding villages in Oaxaca, Mexico, who gather to share their traditions, music, dances and culinary delights,” reads event promotional material.

Colombia’s independence from Spain will be the focus of a festival on Saturday at Jordan Park, 1060 S. 900 West in Salt Lake City. It goes from 1-10 p.m. Colombia’s actual independence day is July 20.

A trio of Latino organizations host the Kite Festival in Herriman on July 19, 2024. | Frengy Alvarado

The Capitán Zarigüeya Foundation, a Utah nonprofit group that assists Latino children and teens in need, is hosting a Kite Festival, or Festival de Cometas in Spanish, on Saturday. It will be held at J. Lynne Crane Park, 12998 S. Fort Herriman Parkway in Herriman, starting at 10 a.m.

While organized by members of the Latino community — including Panas en Utah and Chilenos Buena Onda en Utah — and rooted in the kite-flying traditions of some parts of Latin America, everyone is invited. The focus is on flying kites, with sponsors providing some free kites.

“Kite festivals are a very popular tradition in many Latin American countries such as Colombia, Venezuela, Mexico, Chile and Peru,” Frengy Alvarado, one of the organizers, said. “Flying kites — also known as papagayos — is a family activity that evokes childhood, freedom and joyful moments shared in the community. This tradition is being brought to Utah as a way to keep cultural roots alive.”

The event will also feature food, live performances and more.