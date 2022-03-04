Sara Bareilles comes to Salt Lake City this Saturday as part of her Amidst the Chaos tour. If you’re ready for some Halloween fun, check out Thanksgiving Point’s Witch’s Breakfast and Scarecrow Festival this Friday and Saturday.
Get ready for a face-off between The Beatles and Elvis on Tuesday, Aug. 13 in Ogden. Or take to the great outdoors by visiting one of the many county fairs throughout the Beehive State or enjoying an outdoor movie in your area.
Celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Utah Black Chamber with Changing Lanes Experience at the Gallivan Center on Friday. On Saturday is a Harry Potter birthday party at King’s English Bookshop and Kristin Chenoweth at Deer Valley.
Events in Utah from July 26-Aug. 1 include a Peruvian Festival at The Gateway, an African Festival at Liberty Park, a summer social in Cedar City and Shark Week at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium.
Events in Utah this week include Nathan’s Famous hot dog eating contest and fireworks at the Salt Lake Bees game on July 23, Apollo 11 50th anniversary celebrations and Pioneer Day celebrations throughout the state.
Events in Utah this week include a concert with Hugh Jackman and Keala Settle along with tributes to Aretha Franklin, John Denver and Pink Floyd. Walmart will also host a Teacher Appreciation event at select stores on Saturday.
Event in Utah this week include conclusion the Barbershop Harmony Society International convention this weekend at Temple Square and Corps Encore, drum and bugle corps, at Weber State University on July 10.
Check out the night sky in Southern Utah at Bryce Canyon’s Astronomy Festival this weekend or enjoy the patriotic sounds of Broadway vocalist Hugh Panaro who is performing with the Utah Symphony next week.
Events in Utah this week include a Beatles tribute band, The 2019 Bachauer International Piano Festival and “American Idol” winner Ruben Studdard. This Friday, June 21, Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox will launch Utah’s Every Kid Outdoors initiative.
Several festivals will take place this week in Utah, including The Chalk Art Festival, Summer Food Truck Fest, Utah Blues Festival, Bee Fest, Asian Festival, Latino Arts Festival and Utah Arts Festival.
Two series kickoff this weekend in Utah. The Millcreek Summer Jam Concert Series runs Monday evenings through July. The SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre will start their outdoor season with “Newsies.”
Wondering what to do in Utah this week? Events include New Kids on the Block, Summer Reading Kickoff, SoJo Summerfest with a Guinness World Records water bottle flipping and Living Planet Aquarium at Valley Fair Mall and World Oceans Week in Draper.
Events in Utah, April 26-May 2, 2019
Events in Utah, March 29-April 4, 2019
Events in Utah, March 15-21, 2019
Most Read
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
Events in Utah, Dec. 28, 2018-Jan. 3, 2019
Events in Utah for the week Nov. 23-29, 2018
Community events in Utah, Oct. 12-18, 2018
Events in Utah, Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2018