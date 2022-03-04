Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
Entertainment
Community calendar for the week of Oct. 18, 2019
Sara Bareilles comes to Salt Lake City this Saturday as part of her Amidst the Chaos tour. If you’re ready for some Halloween fun, check out Thanksgiving Point’s Witch’s Breakfast and Scarecrow Festival this Friday and Saturday.
By Caresa Alexander Randall
Oct 17, 2019 4:43 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Community calendar for the week of Aug. 8, 2019
Get ready for a face-off between The Beatles and Elvis on Tuesday, Aug. 13 in Ogden. Or take to the great outdoors by visiting one of the many county fairs throughout the Beehive State or enjoying an outdoor movie in your area.
By Caresa Alexander Randall
Aug 8, 2019 4:15 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Community calendar for the week of Aug. 2, 2019
Celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Utah Black Chamber with Changing Lanes Experience at the Gallivan Center on Friday. On Saturday is a Harry Potter birthday party at King’s English Bookshop and Kristin Chenoweth at Deer Valley.
By Caresa Alexander Randall
Aug 1, 2019 4 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Community calendar for the week of July 26, 2019
Events in Utah from July 26-Aug. 1 include a Peruvian Festival at The Gateway, an African Festival at Liberty Park, a summer social in Cedar City and Shark Week at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium.
By Caresa Alexander Randall
July 29, 2019 12:55 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Community calendar for the week of July 19, 2019
Events in Utah this week include Nathan’s Famous hot dog eating contest and fireworks at the Salt Lake Bees game on July 23, Apollo 11 50th anniversary celebrations and Pioneer Day celebrations throughout the state.
By Caresa Alexander Randall
July 18, 2019 4 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Community calendar for the week of July 12, 2019
Events in Utah this week include a concert with Hugh Jackman and Keala Settle along with tributes to Aretha Franklin, John Denver and Pink Floyd. Walmart will also host a Teacher Appreciation event at select stores on Saturday.
By Caresa Alexander Randall
July 11, 2019 4 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Community calendar for the week of July 5, 2019
Event in Utah this week include conclusion the Barbershop Harmony Society International convention this weekend at Temple Square and Corps Encore, drum and bugle corps, at Weber State University on July 10.
By Caresa Alexander Randall
July 3, 2019 4 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Community calendar for the week of June 28, 2019
Check out the night sky in Southern Utah at Bryce Canyon’s Astronomy Festival this weekend or enjoy the patriotic sounds of Broadway vocalist Hugh Panaro who is performing with the Utah Symphony next week.
By Caresa Alexander Randall
June 27, 2019 4 p.m. MDT
“American Idol” winner Ruben Studdard performs “Forever: An Evening of Luther Vandross," Monday, June 24, at SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre in Orem.
Entertainment
Community calendar for the week of June 21, 2019
Events in Utah this week include a Beatles tribute band, The 2019 Bachauer International Piano Festival and “American Idol” winner Ruben Studdard. This Friday, June 21, Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox will launch Utah’s Every Kid Outdoors initiative.
By Caresa Alexander Randall
June 20, 2019 4 p.m. MDT
Utah Foster Care’s annual Chalk Art Festival will be this weekend at The Gateway in Salt Lake City. Other festivals coming up include Utah Blues Festival at the Gallivan Center, the Summer Food Truck Fest at Traverse Mountain, the Bee Fest at Wasatch Comm
Entertainment
Community calendar for the week of June 14, 2019
Several festivals will take place this week in Utah, including The Chalk Art Festival, Summer Food Truck Fest, Utah Blues Festival, Bee Fest, Asian Festival, Latino Arts Festival and Utah Arts Festival.
By Caresa Alexander Randall
June 13, 2019 4 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Community calendar for the week of June 7-13, 2019
Two series kickoff this weekend in Utah. The Millcreek Summer Jam Concert Series runs Monday evenings through July. The SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre will start their outdoor season with “Newsies.”
By Caresa Alexander Randall
June 6, 2019 4:05 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Community calendar for the week of May 31-June 6, 2019
Wondering what to do in Utah this week? Events include New Kids on the Block, Summer Reading Kickoff, SoJo Summerfest with a Guinness World Records water bottle flipping and Living Planet Aquarium at Valley Fair Mall and World Oceans Week in Draper.
By Caresa Alexander Randall
June 5, 2019 1:03 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Community calendar for the week of May 24, 2019
Events in Utah, May 24-30, 2019
By Caresa Alexander Randall
May 23, 2019 4 p.m. MDT
Relics Framemakers & Gallery in Holladay will host Ron Campbell, Beatles cartoon pop artwork and Hanna-Barbera artist, May 23-25 and 27.
Entertainment
Community calendar for the week of May 17, 2019
Events in Utah, May 17-23, 2019
By Caresa Alexander Randall
May 16, 2019 4 p.m. MDT
Events celebrating the completion of the transcontinental railroad will take place throughout the state this weekend.
Entertainment
Community calendar for the week of May 10, 2019
Events in Utah, May 10-16, 2019
By Caresa Alexander Randall
May 9, 2019 4 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Community calendar for the week of May 3, 2019
Events in Utah, May 3-9, 2019
By Caresa Alexander Randall
May 2, 2019 5:15 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Community calendar for the week of April 26, 2019
Events in Utah, April 26-May 2, 2019
By Caresa Alexander Randall
April 25, 2019 4 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Community calendar for the week of April 19, 2019
Events in Utah, April 19-25, 2019
By Caresa Alexander Randall
April 18, 2019 4 p.m. MDT
Solitude Mountain Resort, located in Big Cottonwood Canyon, will close Sunday, April 14 with a celebration.
Entertainment
Community calendar for the week of April 12, 2019
Events in Utah, April 12-18, 2019
By Caresa Alexander Randall
April 11, 2019 4 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Community calendar for the week of April 5, 2019
Events in Utah, April 5-11, 2019
By Caresa Alexander Randall
April 4, 2019 4:15 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Community calendar for the week of March 29, 2019
Events in Utah, March 29-April 4, 2019
By Caresa Alexander Randall
March 28, 2019 4:05 p.m. MDT
Hale Centre Theatre in Sandy presents “An American in Paris,” through April 6.
Entertainment
Community calendar for the week of March 22, 2019
Events in Utah, March 22-28, 2019
By Caresa Alexander Randall
March 21, 2019 4:15 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Community calendar, including St. Patrick’s Day events, for the week of March 15, 2019
Events in Utah, March 15-21, 2019
By Caresa Alexander Randall
March 14, 2019 4:30 p.m. MDT
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
Entertainment
Community calendar for the week of March 8, 2019
Events in Utah, March 8-14, 2019
By Caresa Alexander Randall
March 7, 2019 3:32 p.m. MST
Entertainment
Community calendar for March 1, 2019
Events in Utah, March 1-7, 2019
By Caresa Alexander Randall
Feb 28, 2019 4 p.m. MST
Utah's Hogle Zoo will host "Polar Bear White Out," Saturday, Feb. 23. Activities include crafts and other bear-related games. Wear white and get $2 off regular admission.
Entertainment
Community calendar for the week of Feb. 22, 2019
Events in Utah, Feb. 22-28, 2019
By Caresa Alexander Randall
Feb 21, 2019 4:50 p.m. MST
Entertainment
Community calendar for the week of Feb. 15, 2019
Events in Utah, Feb. 15-21, 2019
By Caresa Alexander Randall
Feb 14, 2019 4:25 p.m. MST
Principals Christopher Ruud and Beckanne Sisk in Ballet West's "Swan Lake." The production will run Feb. 8-23 at the Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake City. Rudd's final performances as Prince Siegfried will be the evenings of Feb. 22-23.
Entertainment
Community calendar for the week of Feb. 8, 2019
Events in Utah, Feb. 8-14, 2019
By Caresa Alexander Randall
Feb 7, 2019 4:15 p.m. MST
Comedian Jim Breuer will perform Wednesday, Feb. 6, at the Complex in Salt Lake City.
Entertainment
Community calendar for the week of Feb. 1, 2019
Events in Utah, Feb. 1-7, 2019
By Caresa Alexander Randall
Jan 31, 2019 4 p.m. MST
Local Utah Chinese communities will host a Chinese New Year Celebration on Jan. 26 at Skyline High School.
Entertainment
Community calendar for the week of Jan. 25, 2019
Utah events, Jan. 25-31, 2019
By Caresa Alexander Randall
Jan 24, 2019 4:05 p.m. MST
Entertainment
Community calendar for the week of Jan. 18, 2019
Utah events for Jan. 18-24, 2019
By Caresa Alexander Randall
Jan 17, 2019 4:25 p.m. MST
Anastasia Yarmash competes at the Youth America Grand Prix 2018 Paris semifinal. The 2019 regional semifinals will take place this weekend at the University of Utah.
Entertainment
Community calendar for the week of Jan. 11, 2019
Events in Utah, Jan. 11-17, 2019
By Caresa Alexander Randall
Jan 10, 2019 4 p.m. MST
Utah’s Hogle Zoo will host “Outdoor Adventures: Snowshoeing” at Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter in Park City on Jan. 5.
Entertainment
Community calendar for the week of Jan. 4, 2019
Events in Utah, Jan. 4-10, 2019
By Caresa Alexander Randall
Jan 3, 2019 4:25 p.m. MST
Salt Lake's Last Hurrah will take place at The Gateway on New Year's Eve.
Entertainment
Community calendar for the week of Dec. 28, 2018
Events in Utah, Dec. 28, 2018-Jan. 3, 2019
By Caresa Alexander Randall
Dec 27, 2018 4:30 p.m. MST
Entertainment
Community calendar for the week of Dec. 21, 2018
Events in Utah, Dec. 21-27, 2018
By Caresa Alexander Randall
Dec 20, 2018 4 p.m. MST
Entertainment
Community calendar for the week of Dec. 7, 2018
Events in Utah, Dec. 7-13, 2018
By Caresa Alexander Randall
Dec 6, 2018 4 p.m. MST
Entertainment
Community calendar for the week of Nov. 30, 2018
Events in Utah, Nov. 30-Dec. 6, 2018
By Caresa Alexander Randall
Nov 29, 2018 4 p.m. MST
Utah startup San Diablo Artisan Churros will host its third annual Churros4Change event on Tuesday, Nov. 27, in Lehi. The giving event will include gourmet tacos, custom beverages, unlimited gourmet-filled churros along with live entertainment by Joseph M
Entertainment
Community calendar for the week of Nov. 23, 2018
Events in Utah for the week Nov. 23-29, 2018
By Caresa Alexander Randall
Nov 22, 2018 4 p.m. MST
Entertainment
Community calendar for the week of Nov. 16, 2018
Events in Utah, Nov. 16-22, 2018
By Caresa Alexander Randall
Nov 15, 2018 4:50 p.m. MST
Entertainment
Community calendar for the week of Nov. 9, 2018
Events in Utah, Nov. 9-15, 2018
By Caresa Alexander Randall
Nov 8, 2018 4:20 p.m. MST
Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, celebrations will be held today, Friday, at the Tyler Library, Day-Riverside Library, Kearns Library and the Southern Utah Museum of Art.
Entertainment
Community calendar for the week of Nov. 2, 2018
Events in Utah, Nov. 2-8, 2018
By Caresa Alexander Randall
Nov 1, 2018 3:40 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Community calendar for the week of Oct. 26, 2018
Utah events, Oct. 26-Nov. 1, 2018
By Caresa Alexander Randall
Oct 25, 2018 4:30 p.m. MDT
Danny Gokey, who placed third on season eight of "American Idol," will perform at the Maverik Center on Oct. 25 along with Tauren Wells and Riley Clemmons.
Entertainment
Community calendar for the week of Oct. 19, 2018
Events in Utah, Oct. 19-25, 2018
By Caresa Alexander Randall
Oct 18, 2018 5 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Community calendar for the week of Oct. 12, 2018
Community events in Utah, Oct. 12-18, 2018
By Caresa Alexander Randall
Oct 11, 2018 4:50 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Community calendar for the week of Oct. 5, 2018
Events in Utah, Oct. 5-11, 2018
By Caresa Alexander Randall
Oct 4, 2018 4:20 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Community calendar for the week of Sept. 28, 2018
Events in Utah, Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2018
By Caresa Alexander Randall
Sept 27, 2018 5 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Community calendar for the week of Sept. 21, 2018
Events in Utah Sept. 21-27, 2018
By Caresa Alexander Randall
Sept 20, 2018 4:20 p.m. MDT
