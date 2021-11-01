Family History Library will soon open on Saturdays, with evening hours Tuesday and Wednesday

The Family History Library is expanding its operating hours, FamilySearch announced Monday in a news release.

The Family History Library is currently open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Starting this Saturday, Nov. 6, the library will expand to include Saturdays.

The library is also tentatively scheduled to open on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings from 6-8 p.m., by appointment only, starting the week of Nov. 15.

Evening access, appointments and group reservations

Evening access will be limited to main floor services unless otherwise requested. Individuals, and youth, church and genealogical groups will be able to make appointments, the release said.

Group reservations for daytime hours are available now under the “Visit Us” tab on the Family History Library web page. Evening reservations will be available in the same manner as they become available. Appointments will be based on space and equipment availability for up to 150 people.

Will the Family History Library be open during the holidays?

This new schedule will continue through the holiday season and include the library’s traditional “Christmas Around the World” event.

The library will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and from Dec. 23-26. It will reopen on Monday, Dec. 27 and remain open through New Year’s Eve.

Watch the Family History Library web page for updates and information on hours and library activities.

The Family History Library closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and underwent major renovations before reopening on July 6. More than 50 people lined up for that morning to see the new facilities.

Temple Square, one of Utah’s top tourist attractions, began a phased reopening in June.

For more information, visit templesquare.org.