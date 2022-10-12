FaithChurch of Jesus ChristHow a BYU football player’s career-ending injury led him to be cast as Captain Moroni in the Book of Mormon Videos seriesPublished: Oct 12, 2022, 10:48 a.m. MDTView CommentsShareFormer BYU football player Langi Tuifua , who plays Captain Moroni in the Church’s Book of Mormon Video series, raises the Title of Liberty. Tuifua’s football career was cut short by a career-ending neck injury that eventually led him into acting. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints By Church News