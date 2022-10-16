FaithChurch of Jesus Christ‘A beacon of light and a place of hope’: Elder Uchtdorf rededicates Hamilton New Zealand TemplePublished: Oct 16, 2022, 12:46 p.m. MDTView CommentsShareElder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, makes a heart symbol with his hands while greeting people between sessions of the rededication of the Hamilton New Zealand Temple in Hamilton, New Zealand, on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News By Church News