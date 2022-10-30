Joseph and Emma Smith are portrayed by actors in “Days of Harmony.” Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson found Doctrine and Covenants 25, a revelation given to Emma Smith, instructive in helping to understand how to draw upon the power of the priesthood.
Joseph and Emma Smith are portrayed by actors in “Days of Harmony.” Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson found Doctrine and Covenants 25, a revelation given to Emma Smith, instructive in helping to understand how to draw upon the power of the priesthood. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

By Church News