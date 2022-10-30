FaithChurch of Jesus ChristPresident Camille N. Johnson: What must women and men do to have access to priesthood power?Published: Oct 30, 2022, 9:07 a.m. MDTView CommentsShareJoseph and Emma Smith are portrayed by actors in “Days of Harmony.” Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson found Doctrine and Covenants 25, a revelation given to Emma Smith, instructive in helping to understand how to draw upon the power of the priesthood. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints By Church News