FaithChurch of Jesus ChristFor the first time, two women called to serve with Church’s Military Advisory CommitteePublished: Oct 8, 2022, 10:39 a.m. MDTView CommentsShareLt. Col. Sonie Munson, left, and Andrea Wagenbach talk as they walk near the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. The two have been called to serve on the Church of Jesus Christ’s Military Advisory Committee and help advise the church on military matters. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News By Church News