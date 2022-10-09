FaithChurch of Jesus Christ15 invitations from October 2022 general conference by the First Presidency, Quorum of the Twelve ApostlesPublished: Oct 9, 2022, 9:56 a.m. MDTView CommentsSharePresident Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gestures to attendees during the Sunday afternoon session of the 192nd Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News By Church News