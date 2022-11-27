What does the Bible say about giving thanks?

During Thanksgiving, many people reflect on the importance of gratitude.

The Bible has several verses about giving thanks and the importance of gratitude, in both the Old Testament and the New Testament.

Here is a list of some of these verses.

Verses about gratitude in the Old Testament

Isaiah 12:4 reads, “And you will say on that day: “Give thanks to the Lord; call on his name; make known his deeds among the nations; proclaim that his name is exalted.”

Psalm 100:4 says, “Enter his gates with thanksgiving and his courts with praise. Give thanks to him; bless his name.”

Psalm 107:8 says we should be thankful for the love that God shows to all mankind.

When Jonah was in the whale, he gave thanks to God in Jonah 2:9: “But I with the voice of thanksgiving will sacrifice to you; what I have vowed I will pay. Deliverance belongs to the Lord!”

Ruth 2:12 reads, “May the Lord reward you for your deeds, and may you have a full reward from the Lord, the God of Israel, under whose wings you have come for refuge!”

Verses about gratitude in the New Testament