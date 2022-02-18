FaithRelief Society prepares for 180th anniversary by issuing invitation to servePublished: Feb 18, 2022, 12:40 p.m. MSTView CommentsSharePresident Jean B. Bingham general president of the Relief Society, center, with her councilors Sister Sharon Eubank first counselor in the general presidency of the Relief Society, left, and Sister Reyna I. Aburto second counselor in the general presidency of the Relief Society, right, in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 3, 2017. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News By Church News