Friend to Friend for children teaches about baptism, the Holy Ghost and the sacrament by 'exploring' the covenant path

Anthony Parker, 11, left, and Alice Cartwright, 7, host the recording the English broadcast of the Friend to Friend in the Motion Pictures Studio in Provo, Utah, on Dec. 14, 2021. The Friend to Friend will be available in English, Spanish and Portuguese on Feb. 19, 2022.