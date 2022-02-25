Andrew Gentry, currently a Latter-day Saint missionary in Utah and major college football recruit, was featured in an in-depth article by The Wolverine magazine this week.

Why it matters: Andrew Gentry is in the final months of his Spanish-speaking mission in Orem, Utah, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Gentry is also 6-foot-8, 300-pound lineman from Littleton, Colorado. He originally signed to play at Virginia before his mission but changed his mind when former head coach Bronco Mendenhall resigned in December.

A short time later, Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh met with Elder Gentry in Utah and the missionary/football recruit signed to play for the Wolverines.

The Wolverine Magazine piece: In the article, writer E.J. Holland describes the various settings of mission life for Gentry and his companion experienced over 48 hours.

"If I serve and dedicate everything I have here, the Lord is going to bless me when I return.”



The story opens with a look at limited missionary exercise time. “Right now, I’m not too concerned about it,” Gentry said about his physical conditioning. “I’m not where I was before, and that’s OK. If I serve and dedicate everything I have here, the Lord is going to bless me when I return.”

The article describes Gentry’s labors among the Latino and Hispanic communities in Orem. He was originally called to labor in Mexico but was reassigned to Utah due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was later offered the chance to serve in Argentina but declined.

Gentry’s older brother, JT, is an offensive lineman at BYU.

Gentry had lunch with former BYU offensive lineman Eli Herring, who gave the future college lineman advice. “Something he said that I plan to apply is that on a mission, you learn to do things with the help of the Lord on your side,” Gentry said in the article. “Before the mission, I relied a lot on myself. On the mission, we pray before everything we do. We know there is some heavenly help. What’s important to us is important to God.”

Gentry is serving in a leadership role within his mission as assistant to the president. His mission president describes him as a “great leader.”

