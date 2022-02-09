FaithEpisode 69: Elder Christofferson and President and Sister Top emphasize drawing courage from history to face modern challengesPublished: Feb 9, 2022, 10:27 a.m. MSTView CommentsShareElder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks at the celebration of the 175th anniversary of the arrival of the Mormon Battalion in San Diego at Old Town San Diego Historical Park on Jan. 29 2022. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News By Church News