President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints looks over destroyed homes with his wife Wendy Nelson in Paradise, California on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, two months after the Camp Fire destroyed 1,400 homes and hundreds of businesses. President Nelson wrote about the visit in an op-ed published Feb. 10 in The Arizona Republic. Life with God is far better than one with him, he wrote in the op-ed, titled “Healing Hearts.”

| Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News