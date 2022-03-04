Faith‘The blessings of power and protection’ — Temple and Family History instruction led by Elder Bednar, Elder Gong, President Johnson, Sister AburtoPublished: March 4, 2022, 12:02 p.m. MSTView CommentsShareElder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, right, speaks during a taping of the 2022 Temple and Family History Leadership Instruction broadcast. Listening from left are Elder Kevin S. Hamilton, Sister Reyna I. Aburto, President Camille N. Johnson and Elder Gerrit W. Gong. | Screenshot from Temple and Family History Leadership Instruction By Church News