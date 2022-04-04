A surprising fact about President Nelson’s list of new temples

This article was first published in the ChurchBeat newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Wednesday night.

100.

That tidy, round number of temples announced by President Russell M. Nelson during his administration will get a lot of attention tonight and over the next days and weeks.

That’s historic. (More on that later.)

The church had 182 temples in operation, under construction or announced when President Nelson became the church president at the start of 2018.

Now there are 282.

So, in four short years, President Nelson has increased the total number of the church’s temples by 55%. He now has announced 35% of all temples.

It is a decidedly new era for the church.

As most know by now, President Nelson announced 17 new temples at the close of this weekend’s 192nd Annual General Conference in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“Those 17 temples will bless countless lives on both sides of the veil,” he said.

The goal, President Nelson has said, is to bring temple ordinances, covenants and blessings closer to each of the 16.8 million members of the church.

More specifically, he has said, it “is to invite all of God’s children on both sides of the veil to come unto their Savior and enjoy the blessings of the temple, have enduring joy and qualify for eternal life. And that will bring hope, help and lift to all people.”

How many temples did each Latter-day Saint prophet announce?

President Russell M. Nelson — 100.

President Gordon B. Hinckley — 78.

President Thomas S. Monson — 45.

President Spencer W. Kimball — 31.

President Ezra Taft Benson — 9.

President David O. McKay — 7.

President Joseph Smith — 5 (Due to persecution, two were built).

President Brigham Young — 4.

President Howard W. Hunter — 3.

President Heber J. Grant — 3.

President Joseph F. Smith — 2.

Presidents John Taylor, Wilford Woodruff, Lorenzo Snow, George Albert Smith, Joseph Fielding Smith and Harold B. Lee did not announce new temples during their administrations.

What is the status of the church’s 282 temples?

162 are in operation.

8 are under renovation.

44 are under construction, President Nelson said Sunday.

That leaves 68 that have been announced but for which construction is yet to begin.

Some of Saturday’s conference highlights

President Nelson spoke out against war but asked church members to begin to pursue peace within their own hearts by forgiving others.

“My call today, dear brothers and sisters, is to end the conflicts that are raging in your heart, your home and your life. Bury any and all inclinations to hurt others — whether those inclinations be a temper, a sharp tongue or a resentment for someone who has hurt you. The Savior commanded us to turn the other cheek, to love our enemies and to pray for those who despitefully use us.”



The prophet also issued a direct invitation to church members to begin immediately.

“Two weeks from today we celebrate Easter. Between now and then, I invite you to seek an end to a personal conflict that has weighed you down. Could there be a more fitting act of gratitude to Jesus Christ for his Atonement? If forgiveness presently seems impossible, plead for power through the atoning blood of Jesus Christ to help you. As you do so, I promise personal peace and a burst of spiritual momentum.”



Sister Amy A. Wright, second counselor in the Primary General Presidency, echoed President Nelson’s counsel.

“The Savior emphasized that forgiveness is one of the noblest gifts we can give one another and most specifically ourselves. Unburdening our hearts through forgiveness isn’t always easy, but through the enabling power of Jesus Christ, it is possible.”



Elder Jörg Klebingat of the Seventy encouraged Latter-day Saints to “be confident, not apologetic, valiant, not timid, faithful, not fearful as we hold up the Lord’s light in these last days.”

“So what about us? Should we be intimidated or afraid? Should we live our religion at periscope depth? Surely not! With faith in Christ we need not fear the reproach of men or be afraid of their revilings. With the Savior at the helm and living prophets to lead and guide us, ‘who can be against us?’ Let us be confident, not apologetic, valiant, not timid, faithful, not fearful as we hold up the Lord’s light in these last days.”



Elder D. Todd Christofferson said repentance, obedience, sacrifice and good works matter.

“These things matter because they engage us in God’s work and are the means by which we collaborate with him in our own transformation from natural man to saint. What our Heavenly Father offers us is himself and his Son, a close and enduring relationship with them through the grace and mediation of Jesus Christ, our Redeemer.”

