Pope Francis kisses the Ukrainian flag, condemns Bucha killings

Pope Francis condemned the killings in Bucha, Ukraine, on Wednesday, kissing the Ukrainian flag in a show of support for the European country.

Driving the news: Pope Francis spoke out against “the massacre of Bucha” and kissed a Ukrainian flag sent to him from Bucha “where tied bodies shot at close range littered the streets after Russian troops withdrew and bodies poked out of a mass grave at a church,” according to Reuters.



“Stop this war! Let the weapons fall silent! Stop sowing death and destruction,” he said.

“Recent news from the war in Ukraine, instead of bringing relief and hope, brought new atrocities, such as the massacre of Bucha,” Francis said, per Reuters.

Catch up quick: Multiple images and reports of the atrocities in Bucha first surfaced over the weekend.



Photos showed civilians dead in the streets of the city, some with their arms tied behind their backs, per Axios.

The Russian defense ministry rejected the reports, though.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has claimed that the bodies were staged.

The bigger picture: The Bucha killings have sparked a global outcry over the last few days.

