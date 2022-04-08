Left: President Camille N. Johnson, general president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Relief Society, center, poses for a photo with Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor, left, and Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor, right, at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 4, 2022. Right: Sister Susan H. Porter, general president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Primary, center, poses for a photo with Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor, left, and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor, right, at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 4, 2022. They will begin serving in the Primary general presidency on Aug. 1, 2022.

| Scott G Winterton, Deseret News