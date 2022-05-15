FaithThe historical significance of Topsfield, Massachusetts, to Latter-day Saints, the community and President BallardPublished: May 15, 2022, 8:34 a.m. MDTView CommentsSharePresident M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, takes a closer look at the Smith Family Memorial following its dedication ceremony at Pine Grove Cemetery in Topsfield, Massachusetts, on May 14, 2022. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret By Church News