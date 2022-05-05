In recognition of this year’s National Prayer Day, President Russell M. Nelson shared a message about “thoughts and prayers” Thursday in a social media post.

The message, accompanied by several photos, was shared on Facebook and Instagram by the president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as well as the church’s newsroom.

President Nelson invited others to consider how thoughts and prayers can be a catalyst for God to inspire and direct people to “acts of kindness, compassion and generosity.”

President Nelson’s full National Prayer Day message

Here is the full message:

“On this National Day of Prayer, I have been pondering the evolving meaning in our society of the phrase “thoughts and prayers.” For many, this is still a sincere expression of condolence and concern. For others, it is viewed as a perceived lack of action in the face of tragedy.

“I have a firm belief that praying for those in need is pleasing to God; in fact, He commands us to turn to Him and to pray for others! However, it is my own personal experience that when I ask God in prayer for direction on what I can do to help minister, lift, love, and support those in need, He answers these prayers with specific and simple things I can actually do to bless one of His children.

“I invite you to consider how your thoughts and prayers can be a catalyst for God to inspire and direct you toward acts of kindness, compassion, and generosity. Imagine how much good you could do in the world—and in your own family, school, and workplace. As we seek to be His healing and helping hands, we surely will exalt the Lord.”

President Nelson and previous social media messages

President Nelson and other senior church leaders shared social media messages on National Prayer Day in 2021.

Earlier this year, President Nelson urged people to show “lovingkindness” to all in a social media post on Valentine’s Day.

The 97-year-old church president was the first senior church leader to launch a Spanish-only Instagram account in Sept. 2021.