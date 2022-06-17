Facebook Twitter
Final season of Book of Mormon videos will feature Captain Moroni, stripling warriors and more

With Season 4 to be released this fall, Season 5 is now filming in Utah County. Elder Ronald A. Rasband visited the set in Provo on Friday.

By  Trent Toone Trent Toone  ttoone@deseretnews.com
   
Filming is underway for the final season of the “Book of Mormon Videos” series. Several night scenes of Season 5’s sixth episode were filmed on May 25, 2022, in Goshen, Utah.

PROVO — Captain Moroni and the Title of Liberty. Helaman and the 2,000 Stripling Warriors. Samuel the Lamanite. The Brother of Jared.

These well-known accounts in the Book of Mormon are being filmed now as part of the fifth and final season of the Book of Mormon Videos series of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at LDS Motion Pictures Studios.

The doors of the studio were opened to news media for a behind-the-scenes look, along with opportunities for interviews with church leaders, directors, cast and crew on Friday.

Actor Anthony Butters portrays Jesus Christ visiting and teaching the Nephites during production of the Book of Mormon videos series.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ production of the fourth season of Book of Mormon videos is filmed near Springville on Monday, July 26, 2021.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The church is preparing to release Season 4 this fall, which features the visit of resurrected Savior Jesus Christ to the ancient Americas.

Multiple church departments have collaborated under the direction of church leaders to create the Book of Mormon videos, which are intended to support and enhance study of the Book of Mormon, not detract from or replace the book. The videos should also serve as a resource for members, missionaries and friends of other faiths.

The Book of Mormon videos are and will continue to be available for free online and through the Book of Mormon app.

When completed, the Book of Mormon videos will span five season and include 45 episodes. They will be translated into 15 languages with audio narration and subtitles.

So far the videos have received more than 50 million views online, according to ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The church started filming the Book of Mormon accounts of Lehi’s family at its Jerusalem set near Goshen in the summer of 2017.

More scenes focused on Nephi, his brother Jacob and Enos were filmed in Hobble Creek Canyon, near Springville in 2018.

Book of Mormon stories involving key figures such as Abinadi and King Noah were filmed in 2019.

This story will be updated today with information about the visit to the set by Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

