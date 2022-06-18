A Latter-day Saint missionary died Friday from injuries sustained in a bicycle accident in Mexico, according to statement by a church spokesman released Saturday evening.

Elder Francisco Rene Lamadrid, 22, of Mérida, Mexico, died in Mexico City, where he had been serving since March 21 in the Mexico City East Mission, church spokesman Sam Penrod said.

“It is with much sadness that we share that a missionary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints passed away ...” Penrod said.

Lamadrid was wearing a helmet when slippery conditions left him unable to negotiate a turn on his bike at the bottom of a steep hill, Penrod said.

“We send our love and condolences to Elder Lamadrid’s family and friends as well as the missionaries he has served alongside for the past 15 months,” Penrod said. “We pray they will each be sustained with the love of the Savior at this difficult time.”

Lamadrid was a member of the Mérida Mexico Itzimna Stake.