Open house and dedication dates have been scheduled this fall for two Latter-day Saint temples in South America.

Public tours for the Belém Brazil Temple will run from Oct. 22 through Nov. 5, except for Sundays. Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will preside at the dedication on Sunday, Nov. 20, in three sessions at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m.

The open house for the Quito Ecuador Temple will begin on Oct. 14 and continue through Oct. 29, except for Sundays. Elder Quentin L. Cook, also of the Quorum of the Twelve, will preside at the dedication on Sunday, Nov. 20, in three sessions: 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m.

The announcement was made in a news release Friday by the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Belém Brazil Temple

A rendering of the Belém Brazil Temple. The church has announced open house and dedication dates are scheduled for this fall. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Quito Ecuador Temple

Elder Enrique R. Falabella, General Authority Seventy, presided at the groundbreaking ceremony in May 2019.

The Quito temple will be the second temple in the country, joining the Guayaquil Ecuador Temple, which was dedicated in August 1999.

Ecuador is home to more than 250,000 Latter-day Saints who attend 300 congregations.