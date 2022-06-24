Facebook Twitter
Church announces open house, dedication dates for pair of temples in South America

By  Trent Toone Trent Toone  ttoone@deseretnews.com
   
Open house and dedication dates have been scheduled this fall for two Latter-day Saint temples in South America.

Public tours for the Belém Brazil Temple will run from Oct. 22 through Nov. 5, except for Sundays. Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will preside at the dedication on Sunday, Nov. 20, in three sessions at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m.

The open house for the Quito Ecuador Temple will begin on Oct. 14 and continue through Oct. 29, except for Sundays. Elder Quentin L. Cook, also of the Quorum of the Twelve, will preside at the dedication on Sunday, Nov. 20, in three sessions: 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m. 

The announcement was made in a news release Friday by the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

