FaithChurch of Jesus ChristPresident Eyring rededicates Tokyo Japan Temple, Church’s longest-operating in AsiaPublished: July 3, 2022, 10:31 a.m. MDTView CommentsSharePresident Henry B. Eyring, right, second counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Elder Gary E. Stevenson, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, look over the grounds prior to the Tokyo Japan Temple rededication in Tokyo on Sunday, July 3, 2022. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News By Church News