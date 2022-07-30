FaithChurch of Jesus Christ‘Jesus always leads us to the temple’: Friend to Friend teaches children about preparing to enter the house of the LordPublished: July 30, 2022, 10:47 a.m. MDTView CommentsShareElder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles asks five Primary children about their experience touring the Tokyo Japan Temple prior to its rededication on July 3, 2022. The segment was shown during the Friend to Friend on July 30. | Screenshot from ChurchofJesusChrist.org By Church News