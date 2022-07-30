Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles asks five Primary children about their experience touring the Tokyo Japan Temple prior to its rededication on July 3, 2022. The segment was shown during the Friend to Friend on July 30.&nbsp;&nbsp;
Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles asks five Primary children about their experience touring the Tokyo Japan Temple prior to its rededication on July 3, 2022. The segment was shown during the Friend to Friend on July 30.   | Screenshot from ChurchofJesusChrist.org

By Church News