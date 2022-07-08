FaithChurch of Jesus ChristPioneer Day is more than handcarts — it’s about the story of the Restoration, President Ballard saysPublished: July 8, 2022, 1:23 p.m. MDTView CommentsSharePresident M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, talks about pioneers while sitting in front of the Mary Fielding Smith home at This Is the Place Heritage Park in Salt Lake City on Monday, June 15, 2020. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News By Church News