Elder Uchtdorf visits Navajo community where the Church is helping bring electricity and waterPublished: Sept 17, 2022, 11:33 a.m. MDTRenae Gene of the Diné community of Westwater stands under the porch light of her home on Sept. 15, 2022. Westwater received electricity for the first time on Sept. 1, thanks to a collaborative project with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, state of Utah, Navajo Nation and others. | Scott Taylor By Church News