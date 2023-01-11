Shelly Skougaard holds a dog tag that belongs to her husband Martin Skougaard, Marine Corps Vietnam veteran and Purple Heart recipient, at Scott McGavin’s home in South Jordan on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. McGavin found Skougaard’s dog tags while doing humanitarian work in Vietnam around 30 years ago and recently tracked down Skougaard to return the tags. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

By Church News