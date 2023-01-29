FaithElder Gong encourages youth to look for spiritual trail markers that lead to ChristWorldwide devotional also features Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon, Young Men General President Steven J. Lund and eight youth hosts.Published: Jan 29, 2023, 8:51 p.m. MSTView CommentsShareElder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks to youth during a worldwide devotional broadcast on Jan. 29, 2023. The event was prerecorded in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City. | Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints By Church News, Sydney Walker