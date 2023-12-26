FaithChurch of Jesus Christ2023 in review: A look back on Church events this yearThe Church News summarizes significant Church events in 2023 — from 11 new temples to a new apostlePublished: Dec 26, 2023, 10:39 a.m. MSTView CommentsSharePresident Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shakes hands with President M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, after the Sunday morning session of the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 2, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News By Church News