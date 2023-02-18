FaithChurch of Jesus ChristNBA All-Stars package thousands of boxes for people in need during day of service in Salt Lake CityPublished: Feb 18, 2023, 9:42 a.m. MSTView CommentsShareElder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chats with Indiana Pacers basketball player Buddy Hield as they sort and pack food donations to distribute to low-income students and families, at the Bishops’ Central Storehouse in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, as part of the NBA Cares All-Star Day of Service. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News By Church News