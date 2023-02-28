What’s the future of religious student clubs?

This article was first published in the State of Faith newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Monday night.

One of the fun parts of covering religion for the Deseret News is that many of the highest ranking editors love the topic. They are genuinely curious to hear about the stories I’m following and send me article ideas from time to time.

Doug Wilks, in particular, has long had an interest in faith-related legal battles. He often forwards me articles about ongoing lawsuits, asking if I have time to dig in and learn more.

One such email, about a Christian student club winning a round in its battle against the University of Iowa, led to one of the most successful (in terms of pageviews) breaking news stories I’ve ever written. It also helped me see how much people care about religious freedom issues on college campuses.

My experience working on that story popped into my head last week when I received a press release about the Biden administration wading into a closely related debate. Officials announced their intention to adjust a policy put forward under President Donald Trump, which required federally funded colleges and universities to officially recognize faith-based student clubs — or risk losing federal financial support.

“In particular, the (Education) department is proposing to eliminate the section (of the Trump-era policy) that barred higher education institutions from denying faith-based student organizations any rights, benefits and privileges afforded to nonreligious student groups because of their ‘beliefs, practices, policies, speech, membership standards or leadership standards,’” Inside Higher Ed reported.

The Trump administration put forward its rules after the University of Iowa lawsuit and others like it highlighted growing tension between religion and LGBTQ rights. Federal officials said faith groups shouldn’t be treated differently than other clubs, even if they bar gay, lesbian or transgender students from joining or holding leadership roles.

If the Biden administration finalizes its proposed rule, schools would have more freedom to penalize clubs with controversial policies related to LGBTQ rights, regardless of whether or not those policies are based on religious teachings.

Current officials say the change will reduce confusion without harming clubs, which will still be protected by the First Amendment, among other laws. But supporters of the Trump administration’s approach will almost certainly be displeased.

As for me, I’m predicting more emails from Doug in my future. Conflict over faith-based student groups clearly isn’t going away.

Fresh off the press

Religion influences abortion policy. But does it actually shape people’s abortion views?

Why Seattle just banned caste discrimination

Students have worshipped at this school for nearly 2 weeks. Here’s why — and what will happen next

Term of the week: Aluxe

An Aluxe is a “mischievous woodland spirit in Mayan folklore,” according to The Associated Press. Like an elf or leprechaun, they’re believed to love playing tricks on people, and, like fairies, they’re thought to live in forests or fields.

“Some people leave small offerings to appease them,” The Associated Press reported.

Aluxes are in the news because the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, recently tweeted a picture of what seemed to be a small creature sitting on a tree branch. The president said the figure appeared to be an Aluxe, noting that “everything is mystical.”

“López Obrador has long expressed reverence for indigenous cultures and beliefs,” The Associated Press reported.

What I’m reading ...

Like many people around the world, I had Ukraine on my mind (and in my heart) last week as the country marked one year since Russia invaded and launched a war. My colleague, Kyle Dunphey, published a story timed to the anniversary about the plight of Ukrainian refugees: millions lost their homes when Russia attacked and many still feel lost, even if they’ve made it to safety.

If you enjoy my short overview of the Asbury revival, don’t miss Christianity Today’s in-depth look at how school leaders and others worked behind the scenes to keep participants safe.

Don’t miss this beautiful essay from novelist Rachel Heng about what it’s like to not want kids and then, suddenly, change your mind.

Odds and ends

I’m always pleased when people give popular memes a religious twist.

My husband and I are celebrating our fifth wedding anniversary this week, so I’m ending the newsletter with a special shoutout to him. Love you, Mike!

