Giuliana Batista, 11, Victor Batista, 8 and Laura Fajardo-Riascos, 18, share a laugh with Louie the talking toucan as they talk about some of the traits they have been given by their earthly parents and by Heavenly Father in the English version of the Friend to Friend event, “We Are God’s Children,” broadcast Saturday, March 11, 2023.

| Screenshot from YouTube