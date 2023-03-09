FaithChurch of Jesus ChristNew Joseph Smith Papers podcast focuses on revelations in Church history era of Kirtland, Ohio‘Kirtland, City of Revelation: A Joseph Smith Papers Podcast’ is a new eight-part, documentary-style miniseries hosted by Church historian Spencer McBridePublished: March 9, 2023, 3:19 p.m. MSTView CommentsShareA photo of the Kirtland Temple in Kirtland, Ohio. “Kirtland, City of Revelation: A Joseph Smith Papers Podcast,” is an eight-part miniseries from the Joseph Smith Papers Project and explores the history and legacy of the Church in Kirtland. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints By Church News