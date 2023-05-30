Testimony in Pittsburgh synagogue trial starts Tuesday

Tuesday marks the beginning of testimonies in the trial of the man accused in the Pittsburgh Squirrel Hill Synagogue shooting that happened on Oct. 27, 2018 — the deadliest antisemitic attack in the United States to date.

Robert G. Bowers is accused of opening fire with an AR-15 on the three congregations in attendance at the synagogue, namely Tree of Life, New Light and Dor Hadash.

More than four years later, the trial proceedings will determine what happens to the 50-year-old shooter who is facing 63 hate-crime and murder-related charges for the shooting, which left 11 dead and six more injured.

The trial officially started in April with the jury selection process and continues with the guilt phase of the trial.

More than 200 potential jurors were interviewed, but only 12 jurors and six alternates were chosen, reported The Washington Post.

Shortly after 9 a.m. local time on Tuesday, those jury members were sworn in and the guilt phase of the trial started, per The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Seen entering the courthouse shortly before the start of the trial was victim Andrea Wedner, who was injured and whose mother was killed in the shooting, per the Post-Gazette. A school bus of people also arrived with 10.27 Healing Partnership affiliate, Maggie Feinstein. The 10.27 Healing Partnership which includes those of many faiths was created in the wake of the shooting to help promote healing in the community and fight antisemitism.

The guilt phase of the trial is expected to last about three weeks before the penalty phase begins.