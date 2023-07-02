FaithChurch of Jesus ChristReligious liberty should ‘benefit society as a whole,’ says President Oaks‘Religious freedom is not just the right to believe; it is the right to carry our beliefs into action,’ said President Dallin H. Oaks in a Church News podcastPublished: July 2, 2023, 4:02 p.m. MDTView CommentsSharePresident Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, smiles during an interview at the Rome Temple Visitors’ Center on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News By Church News