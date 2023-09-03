Left: Elder Russell M. Nelson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday morning session of the April 1984 general conference on April 1, 1984. Right: President Russell M. Nelson, with his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, waves to attendees upon leaving the Conference Center after the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

| Screenshot from ChurchofJesusChrist.org; Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News