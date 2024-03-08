Following the Savior’s Crucifixion, He was laid to rest in a tomb. Mary Magdalene watched both of those two events and returned to the tomb after it was sealed, but she found the tomb empty and quickly became a witness of the Jesus Christ’s Resurrection.
On Friday, March 8, Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson was featured in a video shared on the Church’s social media channels to mark International Women’s Day. In the video, she points to Mary Magdalene as an example of a faithful woman.
“In the midst of societal norms and expectations, Mary Magdalene fearlessly proclaimed the miraculous event of Christ’s Resurrection, becoming a beacon of hope and faith for believers worldwide. Her story serves as a reminder of the strength, resilience, and unwavering faith of women throughout history.