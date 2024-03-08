On International Women's Day 2024, Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson pointed to Mary Magdalene as an example of the "strength, resilience, and unwavering faith of women."

Following the Savior’s Crucifixion, He was laid to rest in a tomb. Mary Magdalene watched both of those two events and returned to the tomb after it was sealed, but she found the tomb empty and quickly became a witness of the Jesus Christ’s Resurrection.

On Friday, March 8, Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson was featured in a video shared on the Church’s social media channels to mark International Women’s Day. In the video, she points to Mary Magdalene as an example of a faithful woman.

“In the midst of societal norms and expectations, Mary Magdalene fearlessly proclaimed the miraculous event of Christ’s Resurrection, becoming a beacon of hope and faith for believers worldwide. Her story serves as a reminder of the strength, resilience, and unwavering faith of women throughout history.

