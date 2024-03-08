Celtic's Liel Abada, center, dribbles past the defense of Yokohama F Marinos during a friendly soccer match in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

Israeli soccer player Liel Abada, 22, is set to join Charlotte’s Major League Soccer team after expressing frustration over pro-Palestinian displays from fans of his former club.

Since the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7, fans of Celtic FC in Glasgow have been waving Palestinian flags during games and holding up signs with messages like “Free Palestine,” according to The Forward.

“Celtic fans have long been vocal supporters of Palestinian rights, which they associate with their own historic struggles against dispossession, famine and racism,” the article said.

Abada, who grew up in Israel but has played in Scotland since 2021, reportedly complained about the fan displays to team leaders, who expressed concern for the young player.

“It’s a really, really tough situation for him. On a human level, I have real, real empathy for him,” said Celtic’s manager Brendan Rodgers last month, per The Forward.

Now, Abada can move on from that situation thanks to a deal between Celtic FC and Charlotte FC.

The MLS team announced its acquisition of the Israeli player on Thursday.

“Liel has been one of the most exciting young wingers in Europe and we’re delighted to welcome him to Charlotte,” team general manager Zoran Krneta said in a press release.

Charlotte FC paid $8 million to the Celtic in the deal and will now pay Abada $200,000 per year, The Forward reported.

“He is under contract through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027,” according to MLSsoccer.com.

Abada, who had 20 goals and 22 assists in his two seasons with the Celtic, discussed the move on his Instagram page Thursday, per The Forward.

“Leaving Celtic wasn’t in my plans, yet life’s unpredictable turns remind us that we’re not always in control,” he said. “The past six months have been a personal challenge, yet the overwhelming support from the gaffer (manager), coaches, and board has been my rock. Their unwavering faith during these times won’t be forgotten, but cherished forever.”

Abada also plays for Israel’s national team and has scored one goal in 10 appearances.