From left, Elder Kevin S. Hamilton, Elder K. Brett Nattress, Elder Jorge M. Alvardo and Elder Randall K. Bennett participate in a RootsTech 2024 Q&A at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 1, 2024.

In a Q&A session of RootsTech, Elder Kevin S. Hamilton, General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Church’s Family History Department, was joined by Elder Randall K. Bennett, Elder K. Brett Nattress and Elder Jorge M. Alvarado, all General Authority Seventies and assistant executive directors of the department, to discuss practical ways to use family history work to connect and bless one’s community.

Elder Hamilton led the discussion Friday, March 1, which drew from the audience’s questions and focused on using family history work in three main areas: with youth, missionary work and connection.

The focus of Elder Alvarado’s remarks was the need for youth to be involved in family history.

