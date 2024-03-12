Elder Kyle S. McKay, General Authority Seventy and Church historian and recorder, joins the Church News podcast to discuss the historic purchase of the Kirtland Temple by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has purchased the Kirtland Temple — the first temple built in this dispensation — from Community of Christ, leaders of both faiths announced Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

This episode of the Church News podcast features Elder Kyle S. McKay, General Authority Seventy and Church historian and recorder, and historian Matt Grow, managing director of the Church History Department, discussing the historic purchase, which also included landmark buildings and other artifacts. Of the purchase, President Russell M. Nelson declared, “We are deeply honored to assume the stewardship of these sacred places, documents and artifacts.”

The Kirtland Temple will remain a historic building and will not be converted into an operating Latter-day Saint temple, according to the question-and-answer statement released by the Church. The Kirtland Temple, as well as the other historic buildings — all in Nauvoo — closed March 5 to facilitate the transfer of ownership and will reopen to the public on March 25.

