Following the Church’s recent acquisition of the Kirtland Temple, Elder Kyle S. McKay, the Church historian and recorder and a General Authority Seventy, and Matt Grow, managing director of the Church History Department, sat down for an exclusive interview with the Church News to discuss the significance of the temple and other artifacts The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will now care for in Kirtland, Ohio and Nauvoo, Illinois.

In this video, titled “A Sacred Stewardship,” Grow expresses gratitude to Community of Christ for the efforts made to preserve the temple and other properties around it. He also compares the Kirtland Temple to the Sacred Grove in Palmyra, New York because of the heavenly visitations that happened in both locations.

“[The Church’s] historic sites both celebrate how Latter-day Saints have lived through time, but they also celebrate those moments when heaven and earth came together in really spectacular ways,” he said.

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.