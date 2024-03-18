Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, wave upon arriving for a devotional at the Institute of Religion near the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles has heard people say that had they lived in earlier times — of Jeremiah in the Old Testament, Lehi of the Book of Mormon, Joseph Smith in the latter days or even Jesus Christ Himself — they would have found it easier to believe.

“But if we had, I’m not completely certain it would have been so easy to believe,” he said, speaking in a Sunday evening, March 17, devotional at the Salt Lake City Utah University Institute of Religion.

“No matter the era, there have been reasons to dismiss the prophets,” he said. “Always there have been those insisted it was all ‘fake news’ and that the prophets deceived, misled and defrauded the people.”

