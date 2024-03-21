Sister J. Anette Dennis, center left, and President Emily Belle Freeman, center right, pose with Primary children following a children’s devotional in Tbilisi, Georgia, on March 10, 2024.

While many visits to meet with Latter-day Saints in different parts of the world take place with entire stakes or with missions that have hundreds of missionaries, some visits by leaders from the Church’s general organization presidencies are with much smaller groups.

For 10 days, March 8-17, Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman and Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, participated in some of these smaller meetings as they visited and ministered in Armenia, Georgia and Kazakhstan — all part of the Church’s Eurasia Area.

President Freeman, accompanied by her husband, Brother Greg Freeman, said she felt like she was a witness to the gathering of Israel as she saw the Church in its early stages of growth in the region.

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.