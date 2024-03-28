The Caring for Those in Need 2023 Summary from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — released last week — outlines some of the worldwide humanitarian aid, welfare and self-reliance efforts from the Church.

In 2023, 4,119 humanitarian projects took place in 191 countries and territories — with 6.2 million hours of volunteer work and $1.36 billion in expenditures.

These worldwide efforts could not be possible without generous donations of time and resources of faithful members and friends of the Church, said Blaine R. Maxfield, managing director of the Church’s Welfare and Self-Reliance Services Department.

