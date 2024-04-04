Nations flags are raised in the new plaza at the Church Office Building and Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

During the Thursday, April 4, leadership session of April 2024 general conference, 64 new Area Seventies of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were announced and presented for a sustaining vote, with 52 Area Seventies identified for release on or before Aug. 1.

The 64 new Area Seventies represent 31 different countries and territories. The lists of the newly sustained and to-be-released Area Seventies was published April 4 on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

It’s the fourth time in as many years that Area Seventies were sustained not in a weekend session of general conference but in the preceding leadership session.

