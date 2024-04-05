During his first address in a priesthood session of general conference as the President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, President Russell M. Nelson recalled attending a sacrament meeting where a young father gave his infant daughter a name but not a blessing.
“That dear elder did not know the difference between a prayer and a priesthood blessing. With his priesthood authority and power, he could have blessed his infant, but he did not. I thought, ‘What a missed opportunity,’” President Nelson recalled.
Priesthood power has been restored to the earth, “yet far too many brothers and sisters go through terrible trials in life without ever receiving a true priesthood blessing. What a tragedy.”