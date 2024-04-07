Individuals stand outside for the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 7, 2024.

When Milton Wright — father of Orville and Wilbur Wright — took his first and only flight, he shouted with delight to go higher. He was experiencing pure joy — a joy that Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said he has also known while flying a plane.

“And yet, as amazing as that joy is, there is an even higher kind of joy,” Elder Ucthdorf said in his talk during the Saturday evening session of April 2024 general conference.

He spoke about that higher joy — where it comes from, how it enters a person’s heart, and how people can experience it in greater measure.

