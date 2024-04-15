The entrance of the second-floor patron waiting area in the Layton Utah Temple. This Tiffany Studio Window, circa 1915, was purchased from a United Presbyterian Church in Amenia, New York, which was demolished in 2015. This unique and beautiful piece is entitled “The Resurrection.”

For the second time in less than a week, a temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is opened to the media, special guests and the public for tours prior to its dedication.

On Tuesday, April 9, the Taylorsville Utah Temple hosted its media-day event, beginning its open-house phase of nearly six full weeks.

Six days later and 27 miles directly north, the Layton Utah Temple began its media day Monday morning, April 15.

Welcoming the media to a brief news briefing and tours of the temple were Elder Christophe G. Giraud-Carrier, a General Authority Seventy who assists the Church’s Utah Area presidency; Elder Kevin R. Duncan, a General Authority and executive director of the Temple Department; and Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency.

