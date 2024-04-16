In Episode 184 of the Church News podcast, Church News editor Ryan Jensen shares about working with prophets and apostles and his family’s struggles with Huntington’s disease.

From time to time, members of the Church News staff join the Church News podcast to talk about creating “a living record of the Restoration.” This podcast episode features Church News editor J. Ryan Jensen sharing his observations of prophets and apostles, what he has learned about messaging to Latter-day Saint youth, and his personal life — which includes his family’s struggles with Huntington’s disease.

Before joining the Church News, Ryan worked for the Priesthood and Family Department of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with responsibility for the youth magazine and other projects, and as a working broadcast journalist.

